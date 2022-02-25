BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time in two years, the curtain rose at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The Flying Eagle theatre department had not put on a show since the pandemic first began. On Friday, February 25, 2022, they returned to the scene, with their opening night of “Fiddler on the Roof”.

Theatre Director Jerri Stack said the pandemic created problems for their rehearsals.

But through all of the quarantine, mask mandates, and inexperience, she was confident her cast was ready for their first performance.

“So we don’t have a whole lot of experience on the stage so it is a bunch of new and inexperienced people who are doing a fabulous job when you watch them on the stage you would never know that two-thirds of them have never been on that stage before,” said Stack.

You can find showtimes and tickets here.