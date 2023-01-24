BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school brought home a state championship.

The Woodrow Wilson High School JROTC Program placed first overall at the 2023 West Virginia All Service State Drill meet.

It was the first time the program received an invite to the competition, and they came home with a near-perfect sweep. The team placed first in armed regulation, unarmed regulation, unarmed exhibition, and armed inspection.

With just two seniors in the nearly 25 students that made the trip, they are excited about the future of their program.

“I don’t know how to put it, it is just crazy, this is my fourth year. And I have always known the people on my team are the best of the best, it is just nice other people start to realize it,” said Connor Bibb, a senior and the core commander of Woodrow Wilson JROTC.

The group now prepares for upcoming national competitions in Columbus, Ohio, and Daytona Beach.