BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson High School’s principal confirms a softball coach will be announced for the spring 2023 softball season.

Ryan Stafford, the Principal for Woodrow Wilson, reports their selection for a girl’s softball coach has been submitted to the board of education. The previous softball coach had submitted their resignation shortly after Christmas in 2022.

“With the personnel laws in place, these things take time. There is a process that comes with resignation, such as approval, and then we have to make our selection. I am happy to report softball will start on time and the girl’s softball will have a coach.” Ryan Stafford, Woodrow Wilson High School Principal

Stafford announced the softball tryouts will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, and the new softball coach will be onboarded by then, just in time to continue practices and start the season.