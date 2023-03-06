BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson High School wrapped up its theater program’s production of the Little Mermaid with its final performance on Sunday, March 5th.

Ten performances were held over the past two weekends.

The production’s director, Jerri Stack, said four of those performances were for Raleigh County schools, including Woodrow.

In total, over 3,000 Raleigh County students saw the musical.

Stack said it took a long time to put the production together.

“We have worked on it with our cast from the beginning of the school year until now,” said Stack. “And they have been at school, after school practices since January and each person that is in their role really matches their role perfectly. Its been a great group of kids.”

Stack says the production is the culmination of the school’s theater performance class, which works on the production through both semesters of the school year.