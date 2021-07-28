Workers at Coca-Cola Consolidated in Bluefield prepare to strike

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A group of workers in Mercer county is ready to go on strike.

On July 17th, 2021, the nearly two hundred employees who work at Coca Cola Consolidated in Bluefield, voted unanimously to reject the company’s final offer at a new contract.

The current contract expires at midnight on July 28th, 2021. If nothing changes, the Teamster union local chapter is ready to go on strike.

Local chapter 175 president Ken Hall said they want fair compensation.

“All of those offers frankly have been substantially better than what is being offered to Bluefield,” said Hall.

Hall referred to deals he helped negotiate at other locations in the state who were able to come to an agreement. Hall said if nothing changes, the strike will go on as planned.

