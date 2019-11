WV board revokes license of doctor who wrote illegal scripts

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MILTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia doctor who admitted in state and federal court to writing illegal opioid prescriptions and possessing drugs has had his license revoked.

The state medicine board took away Marc J. Spelar’s license to practice psychiatry last week.

Spelar, of Milton, was charged in federal court this year with 10 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances involving more than 800 prescriptions. Spelar pleaded guilty in an August plea agreement to one count of distributing narcotics to a patient he never examined and who didn’t have a medical need for the drugs.

He also pleaded guilty in Lawrence County, Ohio, to unrelated drug possession charges in 2017.

Spelar’s sentencing for the distribution charge is scheduled for December.

