WV Dept. of Education partners with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. for new campaign

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Technical Education announced a new campaign to motivate any adults who didn’t finish their education.

Through the “Never Too Late to Graduate” campaign, the department partnered with jazz singer and Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

The campaign features Murphy, who received an honorary doctorate from the University of Charleston, on billboards across the state. Murphy said he hopes his story and upbringing speaks to people, and inspires them to not let their own circumstances stand in their way.

“With this education, I can start reaching back and showing people that you don’t have to give up, you can always strive to be the best and be what you wanna be,” said Murphy.

Keep your eyes peeled, as there are billboards sporting the singer’s face all across the state.