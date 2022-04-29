SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –Trees are a vital part of life and on Friday, April 29, Arbor Day, we pay special attention to them.

To celebrate, the First Lady of West Virginia, Cathy Justice planted a tree at one local school.

Jumping Branch Elementary received a black gum tree to celebrate the holiday. The tree is a donation from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

State Forester Tom Cover said people around the world will plant 500 million trees on the holiday.

“I think it’s great because they see that trees are a renewable resource. We just put one in the ground and it’s the only renewable resource in West Virginia. That’s the message we want to carry over. Trees will continue to grow,” said Cover.

“Ya know every few years they can come back and look at it and know they were here when that was planted and its pretty special,” said Justice.

Cathy said the day was important for the students and she’s proud of how in tune they are with the environment.