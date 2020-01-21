Closings
WV Humanities Council seeks historical figure applicants

CHARLESTON, WV — People interested in portraying historical figures for the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive program can submit proposals through Feb. 1.

The council is seeking proposals for portrayals of influential people who have made important contributions to state, national or international history. The Herald-Dispatch reported the roster of characters now includes Gabriel Arthur, Nellie Bly, Stonewall Jackson, Ostenaco, Theodore Roosevelt, Sacagawea, Charles Schulz, Harriet Tubman and Mark Twain.

The council will consider portrayals of historically significant people who are no longer living, from any period in history.

