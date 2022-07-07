BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of Shakespeare rejoice as West Virginia’s only professional Shakespeare theatre troupe announce a new performance!

The Rustic Mechanicals announced their 2022 Sweet Smoke of Rhetoric Tour is bringing a performance to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4 P.M. They will be performing Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost which will be filled with music, romance, charm and plenty of laughs.

Tickets will be $17 in advance or $23 at the door. For more information visit the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia’s website or The Rustic Mechanicals Facebook.