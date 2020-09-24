WV VOAD assisting families with destroyed bridges

(WVNS) — An organization is looking to help families whose bridges were destroyed, including a family living in Rhodell.

People across the state deal with these broken or destroyed bridges, which is why members of the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster are trying help. Jenny Gannaway, the Executive Director of West Virginia VOAD, said after a surge of floods destroyed hundreds of bridges, VOAD created a program to help fix these bridges.

“Right now, we know of 670 bridges that due to the 2016 flood alone, still need repair or replacement,” Gannaway said.