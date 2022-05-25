(WVNS) — The latest opioid trial in the mountain state reached a settlement totaling more than $160 million dollars on Wednesday, March 25, 2022.

The settlement concludes the trial against three major drug manufacturers, which began on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Attorney General and his office alleged the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, as they engaged in strategic campaigns that misrepresented the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.

In their case, the state presented 54 witnesses and approximately 630 documents into evidence in a span of six weeks. The case concluded in settlements with three major drug manufacturers. Teva and Allergan reached a settlement on March 25, for more than $160 million and Janssen pharmaceuticals for $99 million on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the trial came down to accountability.

“Sometimes these are companies that don’t like to acknowledge their rule, I will tell you this. I think the 160 and a half million dollar settlement is a very strong signal what we believe and everyone believed occurred in the state of West Virginia and that represents accountability,” said Morrisey.

As part of Teva’s settlement, they must supply West Virginia with $27 million worth of Narcan.