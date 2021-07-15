WVBOE approves closures of two Fayette County schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two Fayette County schools are preparing to close.

On May 27, 2021, the Fayette County Board of Education voted to officially close Divide Elementary and Ansted Elementary schools by the 2023-2024 school year.

As a part of this process, Superintendent Gary Hough travelled to Charleston on July 15 to meet with the state board of Education. During the meeting, the closures were approved, partly due to the community’s support of them.

“The community, I think, has the opportunity to see our new facilities and what we have to offer to our students because of those new facilities,” said Hough.

Hough said the next step is to start financing the project. They plan to open Midland trail elementary school within the Midland Trail campus.