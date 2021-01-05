WVDNR announces wild boar hunting permit lottery

LOGAN, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced a lottery awarding permits to hunt on private land owned by DNR partners. The permits will be valid for the upcoming wild boar firearms season, which runs Feb. 5-7.

The hunt will take place across 8,000 acres of privately owned land in Logan County.

According to a post on the WVDNR Facebook page, only 200 permits will be issued with the lottery, which is open to West Virginia residents only.

The time period to submit an application for a permit opens Jan. 5 and closes Jan. 14. There is a non-refundable $10 application fee. West Virginia hunters may submit an application for one of the 200 permits online at wvhunt.com

More details on the WVDNR’s boar hunt lottery can be found online at wvdnr.gov/boarhunt.