CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is responding to a hole that allegedly ‘appeared’ very recently on US Route 19 near Beckley.

The WVDOH has traffic control in place and is creating a proper plan of action in an attempt to respond effectively to the problem.

“Our first concern has been to provide traffic control so that traffic can continue to move smoothly in this area.” Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a 2-foot in diameter hole ‘appeared’ in the southbound lane of N. Eisenhower Drive near King Tut Drive-In on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

There is no detour in place at this time. Southbound traffic that is impacted is advised to use the middle turn lane to travel. Northbound traffic in this area is unaffected.

“It is a high-trafficked area and right now we are able to maintain traffic flow in both the northbound and southbound directions with reduced speeds, but no one is having to come to a stop.” Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations

WVDOH is currently mobilizing equipment and coordinating with utility companies to determine what caused the hole. WVDOH is also working with the Beckley Sanitary Board to develop a proper plan of action.