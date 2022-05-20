BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County next week.

The hiring will take place at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring procedures adopted by the WVDOT will allow the organization to hire new employees ‘almost on the spot’, according to the WVDOT.

“We are constantly posting new positions and looking to hire talented West Virginians who are ready to join a team of dedicated professionals who make West Virginia a better place with their work every day.” Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.

The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 equipment operators and mechanics and Transportation Worker 2 equipment operators to work at Raleigh County headquarters, the Coalfields Expressway and District equipment shop. They are encouraging anyone with the required experience to apply now.