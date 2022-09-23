BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An early morning fire happened at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the Turnpike today, Friday, September 23, 2022.

A reported grease fire at a fast-food restaurant closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike earlier this morning.



West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller and Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Burger King restaurant at the travel plaza. The fire started at around 6 A.M. Firefighters from four local fire departments, including Bradley Prosperity Volunteer and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire and stopped the blaze from spreading.



The travel plaza is currently closed while the damage is assessed. Miller expects the service station and travel market section of the plaza to reopen later today. The restaurants will be closed through the weekend for repairs to the fire damage.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will update the public on the status of the travel plaza as conditions change.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide you updates.