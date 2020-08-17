WVEA President advocates for online classes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Schools in West Virginia are just weeks away from welcoming back students. As the idea of in-person classes becomes a reality, there are people opposed to traditional brick and mortar learning.

While some are excited to return to the classroom this fall, members of the West Virginia Education Association do not believe this is the best option. According to WVEA President, Dale Lee, the majority of the members are pushing for completely virtual learning for at least the first grading period.

“Ultimately, that’s what the majority of our members said, but we are gonna support our locals, our counties in any decision they make that they feel comfortable with,” said Lee.

Lee said they are going to support their local communities on whatever decision they make, and shift their focus to ensuring students and staff are safe in school.

“The entire thing with all of this is the safely of our educators and our students. These are unknown times and we believe that one outbreak, is one outbreak too many,” said Lee.

Lee said they will also to try to assist teachers with health concerns to move to teaching partially online. He also said the pandemic highlighted the lack of funding for public education.

“This really has shown the failure over the years to properly fund public education,” Lee explained.