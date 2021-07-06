WVSOM holds sessions to help people deal with chronic pains on their own

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — During the pandemic, it became more difficult to see a doctor face-to-face, leaving those with chronic pains wondering what they might do.

In order to try and help those with chronic pain help themselves, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health hosted a seven week workshop. The sessions focused on convincing people they have the ability to try and deal with that pain on their own.

“I think when we do these virtuals we reach those people who might not be comfortable coming to something in-person, so I think both are beneficial,” said Julian Levine, the Director of Community Engagement and Outreach for the WVSOM Center for Rural and Community Health.

Levine said based off of the attendance of the virtual sessions, they plan to continue to hold these sessions both on line and in person.

