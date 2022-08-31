BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Troopers are looking for an alleged catalytic converter thief in Beckley.

State Police are currently investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at L&S Toyota in Beckley where multiple vehicles were damaged and the catalytic converters were all stolen. Below are security photos taken during the theft.





According to State Police, the crime occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday August 31st, 2022. The suspect’s car can been seen in the pictures attached. This vehicle is believed to be a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. Two men were reportedly involved and one of them walked with a limp in his right leg. Police believe he could have a prosthetic leg.

Any information on the suspect vehicle and or the possible identity of these subjects can be directed to Trooper S.A. Wickline at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment.