WVSP to hold DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will set up a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. 19, south of the intersection of Airport Rd. in Beaver. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Troopers hold these checkpoints to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving. Troopers advise drivers to report drunk driving/drug impaired drivers to your local WVSP Detachment, crime Stoppers, or any local law enforcement agencies.

