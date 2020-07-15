WVSP to hold DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will set up a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. 19, south of the intersection of Airport Rd. in Beaver. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Troopers hold these checkpoints to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving. Troopers advise drivers to report drunk driving/drug impaired drivers to your local WVSP Detachment, crime Stoppers, or any local law enforcement agencies.
LATEST POSTS:
- Several Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies receive promotions
- Tips to keep your skin safe during summer months
- Battle over who counts and collects COVID-19 data
- UPDATE: Two buildings to be demolished following building collapse in Beckley
- Customers react to coin shortage affecting Kroger