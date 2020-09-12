WVU fans are preparing for the season opener

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) Mountaineer fans around the state are prepping for their home opener.

“Are you excited to get WVU football back? Absolutely, ablsolutely, I just love watching the games every week we went up to a couple games last year, Morgantown it’s a whole different atmosphere up there, its really exciting,” said Mountaineer fan James Shiflett.

But this year the term “whole different atmosphere” has a different meaning. Milan-Puskar Stadium will be empty as the Gold and Blue take on Eastern Kentucky.

As of right now, fans will not get the chance to see WVU play in person until the Mountaineers take on Baylor. And even then, WVU officials are not certain as to when they will welcome fans back, or how many will be able to attend.

But for now, fans are just happy to have football back in any capacity.

“I’m glad to actually get to see em play, I miss football. It’s one of the things that keeps guys and you know me going and I’m just really happy to see it come back,” said another loyal WVU fan John Powers.

James Shiflett is a loyal mountaineer. He said if everyone took the pandemic seriously, he might be on his way to Morgantown right now.

“The numbers keep going up and people are just not paying attention and not doing what they are supposed to be doing. I mean we were at the bottom of the list for a long time and now we are all the way at the top of the list, said Shiflett.

Shiflett wants to experience as much football as possible. Especially if there is a possibility of seasons getting cut short.

“Yeah I’m kinda afraid of that, my fifteen year old boy plays for Independence and we are not sure if they are going to get their whole season or not, we hope so,” said Shiflett.

But most of all, he is excited for WVU to take the field.

“I’m just excited for football this year, I hope they get their whole season in. I think they are going to be strong,” said Shiflett.