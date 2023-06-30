BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It should be a great next season for WVU Tech Baseball now that the team will be able to use the Linda K. Epling stadium once more.

After a falling out between stadium owner Doug Epling and Tech’s head baseball coach, the Golden Bears were barred from playing in the stadium.

Ever since the disagreement in 2020, the players had to travel an hour away just to practice and have home games.

Luckily, the stand-off is now in the past and the Golden Bears can practice and play closer to home again.

Kendrick Epling, Director of Field Operations for the stadium, said they are excited to have the team back and help make baseball teams in southern West Virginia shine again.

“That’s my number one goal for kids around here in the community to have that chance to play at the next level,” said Epling. “Having Tech here and doing everything that we are planning on doing with them gives the opportunity for those kids to go to the next level.”

WVU Tech Athletic Director Kenny Howell added he is grateful the team will also have more time to study now, as well as play at a top-notch facility.