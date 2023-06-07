BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – WVU Tech’s Baseball team held a special event for up and coming players on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The baseball team held a showcase event for unsigned seniors from eleven a.m. until 1 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium. It provided a great opportunity for players to get their name out there, and about twenty potential players showed up to show off their skills.

The head baseball coach for WVU Tech says that it’s a great opportunity to see high school graduates at work.

“It’s just putting them on stage basically. And then for recruiting we get to go out to high school games and we’re playing, they’re playing, so a showcase like this is something we hope to do two or three times to see more of their talent.” Lawrence Nesselrodt, Head Baseball Coach WVU Tech

Nesselrodt says that the major leagues used to have tryout camps like this all the time. He says he plans for this to become an annual event with no fee attached.