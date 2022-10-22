Raleigh County, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech held its inaugural Glam Night Out at the Resort at Glade Springs.

Emceed by our very own 59News anchors Izzy Post and Logan Ross, the event was a fashion show with the goal of raising money for Golden Bear Athletics.

WVU President Gordon Gee was in attendance, along with many other distinguished guests.

Jen Wood, the director of university relations, said the event shows Golden Bear athletes how well-supported they are.

“We want our student-athletes to know that we value them, we value the work that they do in the classroom and in their respective sports and we want to make sure that they know how much we appreciate them,” said Wood.

Fashion designers Ripley Rader, a native of Beckley, and Nesha Sanghavi from Charleston, had clothing featured as part of the show.