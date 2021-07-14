WVU Tech holds inaugural shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — High School basketball players from across the Mountain State got the chance to showcase their talents on Wednesday, June 14, 2021.

The WVU Tech Golden Bears Men’s Basketball Team put together their first shootout. Teams travelled from Nitro and Chapmanville and all over, and then Oak Hill and right in Beckley to compete. With 11 teams meeting at Van Meter gym, players on the Golden Bears bench got the chance to kick start recruiting.

“It is actually a spur of the moment thing. Coach Long was like we have a lot of local teams so we might as well bring them all here,” said George Wilmore, WVU Tech’s assistant men’s basketball coach.

Wilmore said they plan to host the classic again next year, hopefully with even more teams.