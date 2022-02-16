BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia Tech is getting ready to kick off their annual homecoming festivities this weekend.

The homecoming weekend gets started with school president Carolyn Long making her State of Tech address at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022.

However, the major events will start with the homecoming parade Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. on South Kanawha Street in Beckley. The parade will feature 15 different events, crafts and more for students, children and parents to enjoy.

“Saturday is the big day for the community,” said WVU Tech Director of University Relations Jen Wood Cunningham. “We are going to have the parade at 11 a.m. on South Kanawha Street, followed by men’s and women’s basketball games at the Raleigh county convention center and those games are free thanks to our sponsors Raleigh General Hospital and the Army National Guard.”

The basketball games will feature a senior day ceremony to honor the WVU Tech class of 2022. The games will also feature a hall of fame induction ceremony to appreciate a few former golden bears.

The WVU Tech Men’s Basketball Team plays at 1p.m. and the Women’s Team plays at 3 p.m. Both games are at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.