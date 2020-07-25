WVU Tech partners with city of Beckley, Chamber of Commerce for #WearAMask campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local university is partnering with the city of Beckley to encourage everyone to wear a mask.

WVU Tech teamed up with the City of Beckley and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to support the #WearAMask campaign. The campaign was launched in May by Dr. Ayne Amjad, who is now the state health officer.

Michelle Rotellini, the President and CEO of the Chamber, said the goal of this initiative is to use the hashtag on social media to spread the importance of wearing a mask.

“As a doctor concerned about the public health of our community, (Dr. Amjad) said ‘Oh my gosh #WearAMask, that’s what we’ve got to do’ and she reached out to myself and the Mayor the very next morning and said ‘Hey will you get behind this,” said Rotellini.

Rotellini said the Chamber plans to add new signs and banners around the city, and post on social media to bring attention to the cause.