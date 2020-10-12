WVU Tech professor wins Fulbright scholarship

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A WVU Tech professor won a grant from the Fulbright Program.

Yogendra Panta is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering. Since arriving to Beckley, he became a vital part of several engineering projects on campus and throughout the community.

Now his hard work is paying off. Panta will receive $50,000 from the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship.

Panta said he will use this money to take all he learned about engineering and help teach people back in his home country of Nepal.

“But I want to make a hybrid of good things from my country and good things from this country’s education system,” said Panta.

Because of the pandemic, his trip continues to get pushed back. He originally planned to spend the fall in Nepal, and now he may not be able to go until May of 2021.