BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Institute of Technology announced on Friday, January 13, 2023, they have received a grant from Appalachian Electric Power.

A $75,000 grant was requested from Appalachian Power to help provide CYME engineering software to students. WVU Tech requested financial support from the AEP Foundation to purchase the Eaton Cooper CYME software package, which is typically used for primary power flow and short circuit analysis at many retail energy providers, including AEP.

The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department offers a robust Electrical Energy Systems area of emphasis, and adding the CYME software will enhance course content. By acquiring the CYME software, students will work with more realistic systems, like the ones that AEP manages. As students develop skills with the software, Tech hopes to have related opportunities with AEP and student involvement in projects that will enhance the learning experience.