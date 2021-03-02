WVU Tech sweeps the River State Conference Championship, both Men’s and Women’s Basketball claim conference

BECKLEY, WVU (WVNS) — The WVU Tech Men’s and Women’s basketball teams played host to the final round of the River State Conference Championship on March 2, 2021. The fans in attendance got the chance to watch some exciting games.

The Golden Bears Women’s team took to the court first to take on the number five seed, the University of Rio Grande Red Storm. This is not new territory for the women, as they won the championship in 2019.

The women did what they do best, raking up points from behind the arc to grow their lead. But the Red Storm proved why they made it this far, matching the Golden Bears shot for shot.

Head Coach Ana Kowalska said up to this point her team continued to beat themselves and allow the games to stay close. She continued to stress to her players the importance of going all out each and every play.

At the final buzzer, everything WVU Tech did to make sure there was no doubt in this win payed off, as they took down University of Rio Grande 86 to 74.

Both Whittney and Brittney Justice made the all-conference first team and Brittney was named the conference player of the year. Both teams earned automatic bids to the NAIA conference tournament, which begin March 12.

While there is a lot more basketball left to play, Coach Kowalska said her players went through a lot this season and she is proud of all they achieved, no matter what comes next.

“I think that made us stronger, and tt showed out today it definitely showed out, today we are more together we play with heart,” said Coach Kowalska.

Then it was the men’s turn to try and break out the brooms to complete the sweep, But the Red Storm would not make this an easy task. They built an early lead on the basis of breaking quickly to the basket and being fast on the attack. The Red Storm kept things close, taking shots wherever they could to do so.

But turnovers continued to plague the University of Rio Grande and that was the story for most of the night.

The Golden Bears’ defense and playmaking would lead them to a 75 to 60 victory over University of Rio Grand and completed the sweep.