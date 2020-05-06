WVU Tech to launch special commencement videos on day of original ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – WVU Tech will honor their graduates virtually with a special commencement video.



A pre-recorded video of keynote speakers and students sharing memories will launch on their website and social media accounts this Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. That is the day the ceremony was originally supposed to be held.

An hour after the first one, another video from coaches will launch specifically for student athletes.

Due to these circumstances, the class of 2020 is encouraged to sign up to walk in December or in May of 2021. That can be done on their commencement site. Diplomas will be mailed out like normal.