BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The WVU Tech nursing program wants to combat the ongoing nursing shortage.

The program is an extension of the main program in Morgantown. Administrators with the Beckley location want to work to double the number of admissions compared to years past.

To do so Hillary Parcell, who is a Tech graduate, assistant professor, and the BSN Program Chairperson at the Beckley location of the Nursing school, said it is important to connect with kids at the high school level. In order to do so, she planned visits to several local high schools.

Additionally, they organized a virtual open house of the school, so interested students can get an inside look at all the program has to offer.

Parcell said she provides a simple message when she meets with the students.

“If you want to be a nurse, you can be a nurse. You just have to work for it. We would love to have you talk to us and let us help you achieve that goal,” said Parcell.

The open house is set for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. Applications for the fall semester close on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Click on the link to check out both.