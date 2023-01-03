MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A local collectible and gaming store in the Crossroads Mall announced an exciting event featuring a Hall of Fame WWE legend coming later this year.

RetroReset announced that their Crossroads Mall location will be hosting WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for a special event in May 2023. Mick Foley will be on site for several hours as fans can come and pay for an autograph or picture. Prices have yet to be determined.

The event follows another WWE Hall of Famer appearance. On Saturday, April 15th, 2023, AEW superstar Billy Gunn will also be hosted at the RetroReset Crossroads Mall location. Fans can come and get an autography from Billy Gunn for $50 or a photograph and autograph for $80.

“We’re excited to keep bringing fun events to the Crossroads Mall and the Fayette-Raleigh County area.” Shannon Ingram, Co-Owner of RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles

For those who cannot wait for the wrestling excitement to begin, RetroReset will be hosting a Pro Wrestling League and Real Shoot Wrestling event this Saturday, January 7th, 2023. The event will take place at the Crossroads Mall and tickets will be available for $10.

For more information on all RetroReset’s events, visit their Facebook.