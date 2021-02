PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – On Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, the Wyoming County Board of Education (BOE) voted to have students return to schools five days-a-week. The change will begin this week, Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

All in-person students in Wyoming County will be receiving full-time, in-person instruction. All Wednesdays starting on Feb. 24 will no longer be offered as remote instruction days.

For any questions, it is asked that parents call their student’s school or the county’s Central Office.