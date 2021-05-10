Wyoming County CTC adds law and public safety course

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center added a new course to its program.

Starting in the fall of 2021, the school will offer a law and public safety course. The class focuses on law enforcement and corrections, as well as the court system and forensics.

The Wyoming County Board of Education voted unanimously in a meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021, to hire Lieutenant Mike Johnson with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department to teach the course.

With two federal prisons, two regional jails and three municipalities in the area, the school and the community believe this can be an impactful class.

“After looking at the labor trends and the job market we realized that there is a huge need for law enforcement and corrections in southern West Virginia,” Kimberly Sibo-Runion, the principal of the Wyoming County CTC.

“I wanna teach them what I’ve learned over the last 27 years pass that knowledge on to them get a jump on it and maybe even help them get a job,” said Lt. Johnson.

Lt. Johnson said he is excited to share his experiences with the next generation of potential law-enforcement officers.