PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One high school club in Wyoming County is in the national spotlight as they try to make the earth a better place.

The Wyoming East High School Friends of the Earth Club won the state competition, earning more than $6,000 towards technology for their school.

Now, they have the chance to win anywhere from $50,00 to $100,000 in a national competition.

As a part of one of their programs, more than a dozen high schoolers in the club took the time to put on a presentation for the kids at Pineville Elementary School. They wanted to teach the kids the importance of recycling and conservation, and how important those ideas can be for their county and the planet.

“In order to end this plastic pollution. If you drive by our county, you will see all of the plastic bags in the river. So, we are really hyper-focusing on reducing plastic bags and that’s why we are calling it “Together Totes” because we are all in this together,” said Brittany Bauer, the sponsor for the Friends of the Earth Club.

The club will highlight initiatives like Together Totes in a three-minute video, along with their presentation in front of the children in their submission to the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” national competition.