Wyoming County Historical Society members meet at Twin Falls State Park for Civil War Days

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A group in Wyoming County met on July 18, 2021 to portray a Civil War conflict right in our area.

Members of the Wyoming County Historical Society and people passionate about the history of the area met at Twin Falls Resort State Park to re-enact the skirmish at Matheny Chapel.

“We are trying to portray that as best we can sometimes we get a little rowdy, sometimes we make things happen different, but it is part of Wyoming County history,” said Reuben Mitchell, who was fighting for the Union.

According to the historical society, both Union and Confederate companies met in the Matheny area in the Spring of 1862. There were only a handful of deaths, and while it was a small conflict, the war played a significant role in the history of the County.

“Wyoming county it depended on which end of the county you were from for who was confederate and who was yankee cause they were kindof split right down the middle,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said this was similar to the makeup and creation of West Virginia as a whole.

“West Virginia formed right in the middle of the civil war, some say it was formed illegally some say not it depends on which end of the state you were from,” said Mitchell.

But for those out on the battlefield now, it is not the actual conflict they focus on.

“It is a stress reliever to me and believe it or not we are all a big happy family,” said Carl “Bear” McCoy, captain of the Chapman’s battery.

McCoy said their purpose is to provide a hands on way to teach the next generation about the history of their area.

“As I told one of my aunts one time, I’m not gonna be a teacher she says what are doing now, I said teaching,” said McCoy.