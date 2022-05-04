WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — May 2 through May 6 marks National Teacher Appreciation Week and local schools took the time to celebrate educators across southern West Virginia.

In Wyoming County, individual schools held special events to celebrate. Wyoming East High School teachers were treated to a catered meal as a sign of appreciation.

Norma Acord is an art teacher at Wyoming East. She said she loves the impact she has on her students’ lives.

“It’s a big deal I mean teachers aren’t the greatest paid jobs but often times just a thank you for what you’re doing and thanks for taking care of my kid makes a huge difference for us,” said Acord.

Acord got a huge surprise on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as she was named Wyoming County Teacher of the Year.