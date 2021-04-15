Wyoming East Lady Warriors claim Region 3 Section 1 Championship

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — More postseason action in womens’ high school basketball, this time out of Wyoming County.

The number 2 Lady Bobcats from Summers County High School came off of a win against Bluefield High school on April 12, while the Lady Warriors of Wyoming East High School looked for redemption.

In 2020, they saw the title slip away from them in the final seconds, upset by Westside.

The Lady Warriors put together a complete game in the second half to try and ensure a different outcome. They ran away with this one and defeated Summers County 76-31 to finally claim the title.