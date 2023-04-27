BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley celebrates its phase two Elevator Project officially being completed.

Community leaders, members, donors and stakeholders all gathered to see the new elevator unveiled and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The second phase was in the works for the past year to revitalize the 40-year-old building. The new elevator will make all three stories of the building more accessible for seniors, handicapped individuals and other YMCA members.

Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA Southern West Virginia, said he is happy to see the project completed and thinks it will greatly benefit the community.

“We basically serve people across their lifespans,” said Rist. “From the time you’re born to the time you reach your senior years– the Y is there for you– and this is just another way for us to be able to service everyone.”

Moving forward, Rist added there are multiple projects in the next phase that he is excited to get started on. He hopes the next renovation will be in the East Wing with the group exercise studio, lockers and old weight room.

The YMCA has already dedicated $1.2 million toward revitalizing its building and facilities for the community and its members.