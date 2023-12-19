BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When school is out for a snow day, the YMCA in Beckley offers an alternative to letting the kids watch TV all day.

School Day Out is a program designed to let kids burn off some energy when school is cancelled due to snow.

Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, Mathew Bishop, said it gives parents a break as well.

“We wanted to be able to give parents peace of mind,” said Bishop. “So when school is suddenly cancelled and they have no idea what they’re gonna do with the kids, we wanted to offer something fun and affordable for them.”

The program allows children to swim, play sports, dance, and even do crafts.

Drop off time begins at 7:30 in the morning, and pick up ends at 5:30 every evening.

For more information, call the YMCA of Southern West Virginia at (304) 252-0715.