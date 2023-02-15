CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Hit hard rock band Breaking Benjamin is coming to West Virginia this May.
The members of Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since breaking into the scene with 2002’s “Saturate”, the band has composed several mainstream rock radio hits. These led into their 2020 release, a reimagining of many of those hits called “Aurora”.
“Aurora” was released in January 2020. The disc features reimagined versions of the band’s biggest and most popular songs with special guests including Lacey Sturm, Scooter Ward and Spencer Chamberlain.
Following the release of their 2020 record “Aurora”, released in January 2020, Breaking Benjamin just announced a U.S. headlining tour throughout April and May. They will be supported by two other bands, Bush and Another Day Dawns.
Breaking Benjamin will be bringing their headlining tour to West Virginia on May 2, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The full list of shows is as follows:
- Apr. 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
- Apr. 28 – -Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Apr. 29 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
- May 02 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- May 03 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
- May 06 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- May 08 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
- May 10 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena
- May 11 – Camdenton, MO – Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
- May 13 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
- May 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
- May 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Van Andel Arena
- May 18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- May 20 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Center – Rupp Arena
- May 21 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Center Arena
- May 23 – Knoxville, TN – University of Tennessee Thompson – Boling Arena
“This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing ‘So Cold’ for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way. We’ve always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to ‘Aurora’, this one is for you. Thank you.”Breaking Benjamin founder/frontman Ben Burnley
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18, 2023 at 10 A.M. They can be purchased through the Coliseum Box Office or through Ticketmaster here.