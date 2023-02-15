“Aurora” was released in January 2020. The disc features reimagined versions of the band’s biggest and most popular songs with special guests including Lacey Sturm, Scooter Ward and Spencer Chamberlain.

Following the release of their 2020 record “Aurora”, released in January 2020, Breaking Benjamin just announced a U.S. headlining tour throughout April and May. They will be supported by two other bands, Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Breaking Benjamin will be bringing their headlining tour to West Virginia on May 2, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.