Charleston City Council approves $100k for ‘Hero Pay’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council approved $100,000 for “Hero Pay” for those battling the coronavirus on its frontlines on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Hero pay will go into effect by May 17.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin requested $100,000 from the City’s Contingency Fund to go towards providing the pay to frontline workers. Goodwin requested the Council match the $100,000 grant from the Kanawha County Commission during the April 20th City Council meeting.

“The folks on the front lines of this pandemic deserve additional compensation during this difficult time,” Goodwin said. “We received $100,000 from the Kanawha County Commission as part of the Governor’s hero pay initiative and I am glad Council voted to match that amount this evening.”

The funds received from both the City and County were distributed in order to provide the hero pay premium for one month. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and the Refuse & Recycling Department will also receive a portion.