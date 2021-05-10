Charleston Town Center has been sold

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says the Charleston Town Center mall has been sold. She first made the announcement on 580 Live! on WCHS Radio and later confirmed the sale with WOWK 13 News.

The company buying the mall is Hull Property Group, which is a full-service retail real estate company out of Augusta, Georgia. Hull specializes in working with communities to “rebuild and strengthen the retail landscape.”

Here’s a look at the other mall properties owned by Hull:

via Hull Property Group’s website

Mayor Goodwin announced that the mall was officially on the real estate market on February 3, 2021, and the Newmark Group started marketing the mall to qualified investors.