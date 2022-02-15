CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday that the deadline to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until Friday, March 18, 2022.

West Virginians who meet the eligibility requirements can get an application online at www.wvpath.org or at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

The WV DHHR says completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the county where the applicant resides. To find a list of local offices, visit the DHHR website or call 304-352-4431. The WV DHHR does note that mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the DHHR from receiving the application and end up prohibiting processing of the application.

LIEAP’s parent program the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) also has programs in Ohio and Kentucky to assist resident who need help making payments on their heating bills. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources has contact information for LIHEAP programs in each state on it’s website. Users can click on their state, and the contact information will appear below the map.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has more information on the requirements for the program in the Bluegrass State online as well as a link to a Spanish-language version of the information from the US DHHS.

Ohio’s Department of Development also has more information on how to apply and who is eligible for its LIHEAP program, the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), online.

The Salvation Army also has programs through its Grassroots Services that can help with utilities and rent. The website’s “Find Help Near You” button can lead users to a search directory to learn more about what assistance options are available in their area.