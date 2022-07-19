UPDATE (3:21 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19): WVDOH says that the westbound lanes of I-64 at the I-77 split will reopen later tonight (Tuesday, July 19).

Until then, they are urging drivers to use alternate routes to travel during peak traffic times if possible.

UPDATE: First responders on the scene have told 13 News that acetone is the primary ingredient in a chemical concoction carried by a tractor-trailer that’s now laying on its side on I-64.

There are several containers of this inside the 18-wheeler, and right now, they’re waiting on a company representative from Virginia to get to Charleston to advise on the cleanup.

The cleanup and more could take until noon, if not later.

Kanawha metro says that all westbound traffic on I-64 is being diverted to the I-77N Edens Fork exit and then re-entering at the I-77S Edens Fork exit to reconnect with I-64W.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A rollover crash on I-64 near the Charleston split is causing major traffic backups Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 4:30 A.M. on I-64, near mile marker 58. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the tractor-trailer was carrying some sort of hazardous materials. No injuries have been reported, according to Charleston Fire Department officials.

The westbound lanes of I-64 and I-77 at the Charleston split are shut down at this point. Crews on the scene indicate it may be several hours before the road is back open.

13 News has a crew on the scene working to get more information.