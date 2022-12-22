CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After more than a half-century of public service, Officer Robert Long is retiring from the West Virginia Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) at the end of the year.

“I commend Officer Long for his profound commitment to law enforcement and his historic tenure as a public servant.” Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

Long, a native West Virginian, began his career at the St. Albans Police Department in 1971. He served with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Capitol Police. Long was named Director of Police at Yeager Airport before returning to the Capitol Police. Last year, Long earned his fifth star, indicating five decades of law enforcement service.

“To my knowledge, I have never seen anyone with five stars. He’s one of those guys that when you hand him something or direct him to do something, you don’t even need to follow up, you know it will be done. He’s the guy you’d want to work your case if you have a problem.” Kevin Foreman, Director of the Capitol Police

Long plans to return to the Capitol Police in mid-January on a part-time basis.

The West Virginia Division of Protective Services, also known as the Capitol Police, provides for the security and safety of the Capitol Complex and its employees and visitors. The Division was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 1999.