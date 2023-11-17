CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia launched an investigation after a gas outage affected many residents in Charleston, WV.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, The Public Service Commission of West Virginia launched a general investigation into a water line break and natural gas outage. On November 10, several water main breaks from West Virginia-American Water Company occurred at the same time as the start of the natural gas outage. The water main breaks caused outages for many customers and required boil water advisories to be put in order.

Commission staff has been ordered to investigate the cause of the water main breaks and the gas outage. Within 20 days of the order staff will make recommendations for West Virginia-American Water and Mountaineer Gas to file formally with the Public Service Commission in which each company will have five days to respond.

Kanawha County remains under a State of Emergency at this time of the investigation.

