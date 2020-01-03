Yeager Airport steps up security following U.S. air strike

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The world is reacting to a U.S. air strike which killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. In response, Yeager Airport is adding extra security measures.

According to a release from the airport administration, there is no threat to Charleston, WV or Yeager Airport right now. The increased security is being done out of an abundance of caution.

“We want everyone to know we are taking this extremely serious,” said Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson.

The police at Yeager Airport are being enhanced by the Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police. All of these law enforcement organizations will be making rounds at the airport.

“We don’t want to worry anyone when they see more officers than normal at the airport. Again, we just want to be on top of things, and keep our public safe,” added Johnson.

No parking curbside at the terminal restrictions are being heavily enforced. Chief Johnson said any vehicles left unattended in the drop off lane will be towed.